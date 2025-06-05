Rox Win in Fantastic Display over Mankato

June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (6-2) put together a thrilling show on Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday to defeat the Mankato MoonDogs (4-6) in an impressive 8-1 victory.

Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) received the starting nod for St. Cloud on the mound and took full advantage, dealing seven strikeouts and allowing just one earned run in five innings of work.

Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) tied the game in the second by himself, blasting a home run over the right field wall. Not long after, Cayden Gaskin (South Carolina) drove in an RBI single for the Rox. Remember that for later. The Rox led 2-1 after the second inning.

The Rox would add on a run in the fourth with Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC), who reached first base every opportunity he could in the game, reaching home courtesy of another Gaskin RBI single.

Gaskin's day wasn't over, as he would launch a home run ball to score three more for the Rox in the sixth inning. The Rox would finish the sixth inning up 8-1, after scoring five in the frame.

The Rox pitching staff held Mankato scoreless the rest of the way, and St. Cloud would finish the game in front.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Cayden Gaskin.

