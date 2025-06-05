Dock Spiders Lose to Green Bay at Herr-Baker Field

June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Austin Kutz

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Austin Kutz(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - Dock Spiders fell to the Rockers at home as Fond du Lac's defense struggled and gave up a season-high 19 hits as well as 16 runs.

Fond du Lac struggled defensively as they walked nine batters and beaned four Rockers onto the basepath. The Rockers used these free passes to their advantage as they tallied 15 RBI as a team.

On the basepath the Dock Spiders set a season-high in a single game with five swiped bags. Miles Vandenheuvel and Fond du Lac native Jalen Gellings each stole two bases while Jimmy Mantuano III stole his seventh base of the young 2025 season.

Leading the way in the batter's box for the Dock Spiders was pinch-hitter Jalen Gellings who went 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases in front of a season-high turnout in the crowd. Six arms went to work on the mound for the Dock Spiders as Jorge Roman led Fond du Lac in strikeouts with three. As a unit, the Dock Spiders struckout eight Rockers as the pitching rotation as a whole was held back by the hits and free passes.

Tonight's game also fell on Caleb Durbin Night where the current Milwaukee Brewer and former Dock Spider held a meet and greet with fans and was honored at the Herr-Baker Field. Durbin threw out the first pitch, joined the broadcast on NWL+ and stayed in the dugout throughout the game as the MLB infielder made his return to Fond du Lac.

The Dock Spiders will look to rebound from the loss on the road as they travel to Green Bay to close out the home-and-home set between the two Great Lakes West rivals with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Next game for the Dock Spiders is on Monday, June 9 against the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. The game falls on a WFRV-TV Channel Five ticket special promotion night where tickets will be available for $5. Monday is also a Miller Monday where with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.