Curry Homers, but Mallards Fall in One-Run Game

June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (6-3) came up short in a closely-contested battle with the Wausau Woodchucks (7-4) on Thursday night in Wausau.

It was a good start for the Mallards in the first inning, as MJ Sweeney (Grossmont College) ripped an RBI single to center field, giving Madison a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Nate Voss (Penn State University) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making the score 2-0.

Madison scored another run in the top of the second inning, but the Woodchucks got the offense going with two runs in the home half. Then in the fourth, Wausau took its first lead of the night. Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State CC) delivered the go-ahead RBI single, and four total runs came across to give the Woodchucks a 6-3 lead.

The Mallards didn't go down without a fight. In the top of the sixth inning, Thomas Curry (University of Illinois Chicago) belted his first home run of the season over the left field wall. It was a two-run shot that brought the Mallards within one. The Madison bullpen didn't allow a run the rest of the way, but the bats couldn't quite break even.

Landon Sexton (University of South Carolina Upstate) got the win on the mound for the Woodchucks, his first of the season. Charlie West (University of Connecticut) was charged with the loss for the Mallards. Reece Clapp (Bradley University) picked up the six-out save for Wausau.

The Mallards and Woodchucks will meet once again in Wausau on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The series will shift to Warner Park on Saturday, with the teams squaring off at 6:05 p.m.







