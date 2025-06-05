Kingfish Shatter Seven Inning No-Hitter to Overcome the Pit Spitters

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish took a 4-3 win against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, evening the series at 1-1 and improving their record to 5-5.

Exactly the way they kicked things off last night, the Pit Spitters wasted no time getting things started with Brett Rozman ripping a leadoff double into right field to then advance to third on a throwing error. After three pitches, the Pit Spitters already had a runner in scoring position.

One pitch later, Grady Mee sacrificed himself for Rozman to score, putting Traverse City ahead 1-0 on only four pitches from Kenosha's starting pitcher Sotaro Ishida.

However, when it was the Kingfish's turn to respond, they went three-up three down, the Pit Spitters allowing zero hits, which lasted throughout seven innings.

Jadan Boyce was the spark for the Fish in the bottom of the eighth, taking a leadoff walk and making way for Aidan Camberg to keep things going. Dropping his shoulder, the left fielder launched a high pop-fly above the pitcher's mound, but miscommunication on the field from the Pit Spitters led Camberg to reach first base safely.

Camberg quickly returned to the dugout after being put out on a fielder's choice ground ball from Ryan Bakes, but Boyce charged home on a sacrifice fly from Ivan Dahlberg to put Kenosha's first run on the board, shattering the chances of a Traverse City no-hitter.

Although they were on the board, the Fish weren't satisfied.

With two outs, Kyle Alivo kept things rolling, poking a single past the diving shortstop into left field to join Ryan Bakes on the base paths for Brady Davidson.

Davidson roped an aggressive ground ball to the shortstop, expecting a routine 6-3 play to end the inning, but the Pit Spitters committed their second error of the game, leaving the bases loaded for Trent Abel.

And Trent Abel got the job done.

The Kingfish shortstop drilled a three-run RBI double to the right-center wall, sending all three base runners in with ease, securing the 4-3 lead for Kenosha.

Coming in to close out the ninth for the Kingfish was Brandon Newland, who quickly walked his first two batters and loaded the bases by hitting his fourth opponent. With one mound visit to spare, the Fish stalled long enough for Brendan Roberts to relieve Newland, forced into play with one out and bases loaded for the Pit Spitters.

All eyes were on Roberts, facing Traverse City's Isaac Sturgess, who was the Pit Spitters' hottest hitter of the night. Roberts blew a fastball past the three-spot batter, handing him his first strikeout of the night and leaving the Kingfish with one more out to victory.

Clean-up hitter Hunter Herndon suddenly made things scary with a sharp line drive up the middle, but Abel sprinted over to snag the one-hopper and beat Colton Roquemore in a foot race to second base, securing the Kingfish win.

Kenosha will face the Lakeshore Chinooks in another home series tomorrow evening at 6:35 p.m.







