Growlers Fall in Game One of I-94 Rivalry 10-6

June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers lost just their third game at C.O. Brown Stadium in four season Thursday night, in a 10-6 defeat.

The Kalamazoo offense started hot, with three runs on one hit and two errors in the first inning, taking a quick 3-0 lead. Jeremiah Holder would then pitch two scoreless innings. In the third however, the Growlers pitching staff would struggle, with Holder, Kael Gahan, and Bryce Brassfield would combine for six free passes, five walks and a hit by pitch, three hits, and a sacrifice fly, to give the Battle Jacks an 8-3 lead. Battle Creek starter Jack Messmore would exit following the third, allowing no earned runs over his time.

Kalamazoo's Brassfield would remain in and pitch through the fifth inning, keeping the game where it was. In the top of the sixth, the Growlers would close the gap, as Case Sullivan, Isaac Vanderwoude, and Cole Garner would reach before a Noah Coy single would score two and an error would allow the third to score. Christian Krause would pitch a scoreless inning in his Growlers debut, followed by Tyler Papenbrock pitching a scoreless seventh. In the eighth, nine-hole hitter Cole Garner led off with a single, before the top of the Growlers lineup would be retired in order. In the bottom half of the inning, Graham Kollen would allow two runs on two hits and two walks. Kalamazoo would strand runners on the corners to end the game versus Battle Creeks' Elijah Norris.

Kalamazoo would ultimately outhit Battle Creek, 11 to seven, but the unforced Growlers errors would be their downfall. Kalamazoo was also plagued by an inability to bring runners in, stranding 11 runners on the bases. The Growlers and Battle Jacks will play game two of their 12-game rivalry Friday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. The game will be available on ESPN+.







