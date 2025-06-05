Rivets Blow out Pit Spitters Behind Raineri's Dominant Debut, Late Offensive Surge

June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, Mich. - A dominant debut on the mound and a late offensive breakout led the way for the Rivets in a blowout victory in Traverse City.

What was a tight, low-scoring battle early quickly turned into a Rockford blowout as the Rivets (6-4) scored 10 runs in the final four innings to charge past the Traverse City Pit Spitters (4-7) on Thursday night, 11-2.

Kaysen Raineri (Hawaii) was nearly flawless in his Rivets debut on the mound, shutting out the Pit Spitter lineup over his seven innings of work while striking out five. After allowing a leadoff double in the first, Reyneri retired 21 of the final 22 Pit Spitters he faced and didn't allow a single baserunner after the second, allowing just two total hits and no walks in Rockford's most impressive pitching performance of the young season.

For five innings, this game mirrored the Opening Day pitcher's duel between these two squads in Rockford that ended in a 2-1 Rivets victory. Until the top of the sixth, the only score of the game came on a fifth inning RBI single by Jackson Forbes (Arizona) as the Rivets clung to a 1-0 lead with the Pit Spitters' starter Kellen Roberts going toe to toe with Reyneri.

After Roberts was removed from the game after five innings, though, the Rivets broke the game wide open in the sixth with a six-run inning. Ean Czech (Wabash Valley), Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas), Jackson Forbes (Arizona) and Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) all delivered RBI hits in the frame as the Rivets took full control and never looked back.

The Rivets tacked on four more in the eighth, beginning with an RBI single by Jack Scheri (Wabash Valley) and followed by a pair of RBI walks by Czech and Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Modesto) along with Allen's second RBI single of the night. It's the fourth game in 2025 the Rivets have reached double digit runs.

The Pit Spitters got on the board with two runs of their own in the eighth after Reyneri was removed for Luke Guest (Northern Colorado), but Guest came back to work a clean ninth to nail down a feel-good road win coming off Tuesday's ugly performance. After struggling mightily in the pitching department and being unable to find their control on Tuesday, Reyneri provided the Rivets' pitching staff some much needed length and stability in his first outing of the summer and a two-run showing overall on the bump is a welcome sight for head coach Chase Brewster.

Forbes led the way for the Rivet offense, going 3-for-4 and reaching base four times with a team-leading three RBI. Allen had a three-hit night of his own from the leadoff spot with two RBI, while Scheri continued his recent string of strong at bats with a 2-for-4 night with an RBI.

The win brings the Rivets into a tie for second place in the Great Lakes East division, currently trailing Battle Creek by just a half game. They'll look to sweep the Pit Spitters for the second time already this season tomorrow morning at 11:05 a.m.







