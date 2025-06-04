Lopez's Heroics Fuel Madison Mallards' Extra-Inning Win

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards (5-2) outlasted the Green Bay Rockers (5-4) 10-8 in an exhilarating ten inning battle on Tuesday night.

The Mallards scored first, taking a 1-0 lead on a Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) RBI double in the opening inning. However, in the bottom of the first the Rockers answered with four runs on back-to-back two-run doubles from Collin Helms (Harding University) and David Ballenilla (Central Arizona College).

It was a big night for Ballenilla, who returned to the plate in the third inning and hit a solo home run to extend the Rockers lead to 5-1.

In the top of the fifth, the Mallards stormed back. Cooper Malamazian (University of Indiana) and Moreno delivered run scoring hits to bring Madison to within a run. Then, Brock Lulewicz (Wichita State University) stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, and he cleared them with a three-run double to give the Mallards a 7-5 lead.

Green Bay scored two runs on four hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game, and the score would remain 7-7 into the ninth inning.

The Rockers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning, and Brayden Buchanan (Baylor University) lifted a fly ball to center field. Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) hauled in the catch and unleashed a laser to the plate, cutting down the winning run in dramatic fashion.

The Mallards took advantage of the game-saving play by tallying three runs in the top of the tenth inning. Lulewicz punched the go-ahead RBI hit to left field for his fourth run driven in of the game. The Rockers scored one in the bottom half, but the Mallards held on for the victory.

Cayden Baker (Baylor University) earned the win for the Mallards in relief, his first of the season. Aiden Ewe (Barry University) was charged with the loss for Green Bay.

The Mallards and Rockers will meet again at Warner Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







