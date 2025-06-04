Chinooks Fall to Battle Jacks in Rain-Shortened Affair

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - Just as the weather began to warm up in the Midwest, Mother Nature had other plans for the Lakeshore Chinooks Tuesday evening at Moonlight Graham Field.

In a back-and-forth Northwoods League classic, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks had the last laugh over the Chinooks, winning 7-5 in a rain-shortened affair in seven innings.

The Battle Jacks got the scoring started in the first with a two-out single and later added another run in the second inning.

However, the Chinooks answered back.

In the second inning, Lakeshore got on the board thanks to a Dylan Sayles single. After a multi-hit game Monday, Sayles came through again Tuesday.

Then, in the third inning, Jacob Kowes - Kowes missed Monday's game with a lower leg injury - returned to the lineup and delivered a game-tying solo home run into right-center field.

Tyler Preece then gave the Chinooks the lead after Battle Jack starting pitcher Dutch Desprospero was called for his third balk of the game, advancing Drew Reynolds, who singled, to second base and into scoring position.

Now tied at three entering the fourth, left-hander Alex Kuntz took the mound, relieving Chinook starter Brian Crooms.

Kuntz had an overall impressive outing, striking out six, but surrendered the lead back to the Battle Jacks in the fourth after a hit-by-pitch and a couple stolen bases.

On one of the steal attempts, Chinooks' shortstop David Hogg collided with a base runner at second in what was a terrifying scene, so much so that David's mother ran onto the field to check on her son.

"When he didn't get up, I said, I guess I better go check on him," David's mother Jo Hogg said on why she went out on the field.

Hogg remained in the game and later picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly to center field, tying the game at four.

Lakeshore later surrendered the lead again in the sixth on a throwing error, and Battle Creek never gave it back.

The Chinooks now look to win the final game of this four-game homestand. Two-way-player Nate Gray gets the ball Wednesday at 6:35.

With more rain in the forecast, dryer days are on the horizon. If not, Moonlight Graham Field has an excellent rain-delay playlist.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.