Rockers Swept in Two-Game Series against Madison

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pitcher Braden Gebhardt

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pitcher Braden Gebhardt(Green Bay Rockers)

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers fell tonight at Warner Park to the Madison Mallards by a score of 5-2.

Green Bay started off behind 3-0 after giving up three runs in the second inning. Braden Gebhardt, who earned the loss, gave up five hits and walked two Mallards over two innings of work. The Rockers then turned to Koshiro Ohno who worked three scoreless and kept his season earned run average at 0.00 over six innings.

In the top of the fifth, Cayden Sheffield came across for Green Bay on a throwing error by Madison to close the gap to two runs. Madison answered back in the sixth with a couple of broken-bat hits, but Tomas Lopez's debut for the Rockers limited the Mallards to just one run.

In the eighth, Green Bay had the bases loaded with one away as a balk brought the second run of the game for the Rockers. They loaded them again with two away, but Joe Husak came in to get the last out of the eighth sending Cayden Sheffield down looking on a full count pitch. Madison scored one more insurance run in the ninth off Caleb Strmiska and Green Bay could not muster any more in the ninth.

The Rockers will now head to Fond du Lac tomorrow looking to snap a three-game losing skid. They will continue a home-and-home series with the Dock Spiders on Friday back at Capital Credit Union Park on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.