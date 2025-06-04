MoonDogs Take the Loss on the Road to the Rox

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Your Mankato MoonDogs would take the loss on the road tonight against the St. Cloud Rox, 8-1.

Ean DiPasquale (Minnesota State University, Mankato) got the start on the mound for the MoonDogs tonight. DiPasquale would throw for 5 innings, with 3 strikeouts. In his time on the mound, he faced 24 batters.

The MoonDogs would try to get on the board early, scoring in the top of the second. Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would hit a single to get him onto the bases. Maginnis would come around to score due to a Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) sac fly!

The Rox would respond right away with 2 runs in the bottom of the second. They would obtain an early lead and keep it for the rest of the game.

Alex Thomas (Butler University) was the first relief arm tonight. Thomas would record 2 innings of relief work, facing 13 batters.

Jack Wills (University of Evansville) was the last arm for the MoonDogs. Wills would record 1 inning of work, with two strikeouts. He would face a total of 4 batters in his inning.

The MoonDogs would remain scoreless throughout the rest of the game, while the Rox would add 6 more runs in the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings.

The MoonDogs would take the loss on the road tonight but be back at home to take on the St. Cloud Rox tomorrow at 6:35 pm.







