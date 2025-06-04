MoonDogs Add Another W to Their Column

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs added another win to their W column tonight, defeating the Rox 5-3.

Trent Ash (Bethany Lutheran College) was the MoonDog starter tonight. Ash would throw 5 innings, with two strikeouts. He would face a total of 19 batters.

The MoonDogs and Rox would remain scoreless through 3 innings. The Rox would hit the scoreboard first, putting 2 runs up in the top of the fourth.

Hagen Tijerina (Navarro College) was the first relief arm out of the MoonDog bullpen. Tijerina would throw 2.2 innings and have one strikeout. In his time on the mound, he would face a total of 10 batters.

The MoonDogs would answer back in the bottom of the fifth when Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) would hit an RBI single, scoring Tony Lira (University of Arizona).

That was not the end of the MoonDogs' scoring sequence, as Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth!

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the last arm for the MoonDogs tonight. Shumski would record the win tonight, pitching 1.1 innings worth with one strikeout. Shumski faced a total of 5 batters in his outing.

The Rox would try to come back in the top of the eighth inning by adding 1 to lead the game! 3-2, Rox.

The bottom of the eighth inning was a grind for the MoonDogs as they built back up their lead! Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) would hit a sac fly, scoring Saunders! Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) was moving around the base path, picking up a stolen base, then coming around to score on a Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) RBI single. Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would round out the MoonDog scoring by hitting an RBI single, scoring Lira.

The MoonDogs would end their night with a win against the St. Cloud Rox, 5-3! The MoonDogs will head to St. Cloud tomorrow, with the first pitch at 6:35







