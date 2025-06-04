Anderson Drives in Three Runs as Madison Mallards Top Green Bay Rockers

June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (6-2) took down the Green Bay Rockers (5-5) 5-2 at Warner Park on Wednesday night to sweep the home-and-home series.

The Mallards' offense got things started early on, as Brock Lulewicz (Wichita State University) scored on an error to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. Jimmy Anderson (Heartland Community College) extended the lead on an RBI single that scored Thomas Curry (University of Illinois Chicago), and Madison tallied one more in the inning to grow the advantage to 3-0.

Ashton Pocol (Florida Gulf Coast University) was sharp on the mound for the Mallards in his first start of the season. The right-hander fired four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six Green Bay hitters. Pocol has now pitched 5.2 scoreless frames this season.

The Rockers had a big opportunity to flip the game in the top of the eighth inning. With a run already in, Green Bay loaded the bases with two outs, and the Mallards brought in Joe Husak (Illinois State University) to try to get out of the jam. With a full count, Husak struck out Cayden Sheffield (Georgia Tech) to escape the inning with the lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, the Mallards were able to get some insurance, as Anderson drove in Curry to extend the Mallards lead to 5-2. Anderson tallied three RBIs in the game, and the Mallards would hold on in the ninth for their sixth win of the season.

Kade Durnin (Texas Christian University) picked up the win for the Mallards in relief, his first of the season. Braden Gebhardt (Youngstown State University) was charged with the loss for the Rockers. Husak earned his second save of the year.

The Mallards are set to hit the road for a two-game series at Wausau starting on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.n. The team will return home to Warner Park on Saturday night to take on the Woodchucks at 6:05 p.m.







