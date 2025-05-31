Guerin Tosses Five Shutout Innings in Madison Mallards' Victory

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (3-2) got a dominant performance from the pitching staff to defeat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (4-2) and split the series on Saturday night at Warner Park.

For the first time this season, the Mallards scored the first run of a ballgame as the offense came to life in the fourth inning. Shai Robinson (Illinois State University) and Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) each had run-scoring knocks, and Gavin Brzozowski (Baylor University) extended the lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Guerin (University of Iowa) was outstanding in his first start of the 2025 season. He delivered five shutout innings on the mound, allowing just two hits and recording five strikeouts.

The Mallards extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, when MJ Sweeney (Grossmont College) belted his second home run of the season to make the score 5-0. It was another strong night for the Madison bullpen, as it held Battle Creek off the scoreboard the rest of the way after Guerin exited the game.

Nate Voss (Penn State University) drove in an insurance run with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend the lead to 6-0, and the Mallards would win by that score. The Battle Jacks were held to just four hits in the contest.

Guerin earned his first win of the season for the Mallards, while Lincoln McVicker (Centralia College) was charged with the loss for Battle Creek.

The Mallards will return to action on Monday night, as they host the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







