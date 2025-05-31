Struggling Chinooks Lose 6th Straight, Remain Winless

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wis.- The wait for win No. 1 continues for the Chinooks.

Lakeshore dropped their sixth straight game to open Northwoods League play 11-4 in Fond du Lac against the Dock Spiders.

In similar fashion to other losses this year, the Chinooks would jump out to an early lead. Tyler Preece's first inning single brought two runs around for a quick 2-0 lead.

However, the lead wouldn't last very long.

It took Fond du Lac until the fourth inning to claim their first lead of the ball game. Other than coming back to tie the game at four a piece in the fifth inning, Lakeshore couldn't reclaim control.

The offensive frustration for head coach Mikel Moreno's squad continues. They lead the Northwoods league in strikeouts (60) despite having the sixth-most base hits (47).

Some familiar issues held the Chinooks back. Fourteen strikeouts, 9 walks allowed and 13 runners left on base, but a different problem made the difference at Herr-Baker Field.

Three errors in the field kept innings alive for the Dock Spiders. The fourth and fifth frames got away from the visitors in particular. Third baseman Jed Garcia was credited with two of the three, with each giving Fond du Lac second wind.

The Spiders capitalized on Garcia's mistakes, scoring a combined four runs off the extra chances.

The Chinooks kept within striking distance and had plenty of opportunities of their own to plate more runs, but couldn't find the big hit to generate the scoring needed to retake the lead they had lost.

A seventh inning which saw the Dock Spiders score five runs on five hits put the game out of reach. The Chinooks created some base path traffic in the top of the ninth inning, and walked in two more runs, but that would be all they could muster.

The 11-6 loss keeps Lakeshore winless on the season and in last place of the Great Lakes West region.

The Chinooks are back in action tomorrow at Moonlight Graham Field against an opponent who's also had their fair share of struggles to start the season.

The 1-4 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters travel to Mequon, Wis. looking to right their own ship. With both teams probing for answers to their sluggish starts, all the makings are there for the Chinooks to notch their first victory.

First pitch is slated for 1:05 CT.

Article written by Peter Miller







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.