Chinooks Lose Home Opener, Remain Winless to Start Season

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis.- Opening night at Moonlight Graham Field did not go the Chinooks' way, falling to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5-2.

Starting pitcher Nate Gray got Lakeshore off to a strong start to the evening. From his first pitch of the game, he was in control, allowing just four hits and striking out seven through his first four innings of work.

The bats finally rewarded Gray in the bottom of the fourth inning. Center fielder Brody Rasmussen led off the inning with a single and scored the opening run of the contest on the very next pitch.

Rasmussen's college teammate, Drew Reynolds, ripped an RBI double to right center field, breaking the deadlock. Reynolds crossed the plate himself one batter later, courtesy of a Tyler Preece RBI single.

The top of the fifth was when Gray began to run out of steam. Despite getting two quick outs, Fond du Lac created some traffic on the base paths. Left fielder Kelsen Johnson was hit by a pitch and center fielder Jimmy Mantuano III reached on a single.

Dock Spiders' shortstop Patrick Graham got the breakthrough for Fond du Lac, tying the game at 2 with a 2-RBI double, knocking Gray out of the game at the same time.

One more run scored in the top of the fifth inning off reliever Jacob Jacome, giving Fond du Lac their first lead of the night.

The three earned runs were the only blemishes on Gray's performance, however. He was dominant up until then, striking out eight Dock Spiders and walking none through 4.2 innings of work.

With the tying run for the Chinooks on base in the bottom of the sixth, a pause in the action came.

A hard rain swell, which quickly turned into hail, swept over Moonlight Graham, causing a weather delay which lasted about half an hour.

When the game finally resumed, head coach Mikel Moreno's team learned that when it rains, it pours.

Arthur Libeau took the mound in the top of the seventh inning. After back-to-back walks to start the inning, Sanderson extended the Fond du Lac advantage to three with a 2-RBI double.

A 5-2 lead proved to be too big of a challenge for Lakeshore to overcome, who didn't record a hit after the restart. They are still winless on the season.

Both squads will make the short trip to Fond du Lac tomorrow afternoon for a rematch with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 CT.

Article written by Peter Miller







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.