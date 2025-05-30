Wausau Drops Tight Contest At Home To Green Bay

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI- In the first Friday night game at Athletic Park this summer, the Woodchucks were beaten by the Green Bay Rockers, 6-4, in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Green Bay came back from an 4-0 deficit to defeat the Woodchucks, improving to 4-1 on the season. The win means Green Bay holds the best record in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Woodchucks scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the first, after three of their first four batters got hits. Charlie Longmeier (Evansville) and Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) got the first two runs in, as each of them hit an RBI single.

Then, the Woodchucks scored two more when Schlotterback stole third base, and a throwing error from Green Bay's catcher put the ball in left field. Schlotterback scored, and Anthony Quigley (South Florida) took advantage of a slow relay into the infield. He moved from first to home on the play to score the fourth run of the inning.

But that's all the runs Wausau would get. The Rockers would tag three runs on in the second inning to cut into their deficit, before a solo home run from Green Bay tied the game in the fifth. The game would remain that way until the eighth inning, when the Rockers hit a two-run single to bring the winning runs in and make it a 6-4 score.

Wausau kept it interesting until the very end. They put the game-tying run-in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, but a hard-hit fly out to right field ended the game, and sealed the win for Green Bay.

The Woodchucks now sit at 2-3 on the young season. They'll play Green Bay again tomorrow and will look to split the two-game set with the Rockers. The first pitch for that game will be at 3:05. Tickets for that game and every other Woodchucks game at Athletic Park this season are available at woodchucks.com.







