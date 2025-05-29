Wausau Wins Home Opener, Gets Revenge on Wisconsin Rapids

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks took down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for their first home win of the season, and their first win against a Great Lakes West opponent this season, by winning 12-3.

The Woodchucks scored 12 unanswered runs in the final eight innings of the game to secure the win, the most runs the Woodchucks have scored in a game this season. Seven Woodchucks got hits in the matchup, and every starter reached base.

Wisconsin Rapids got all three of their runs in the first inning, getting three hits and taking advantage of a Wausau error. However, that's all the Rapids Rafters would get in the game.

Wausau would take over in the second inning. The Woodchucks had six consecutive hitters reach base in the frame, and scored runs on an bases loaded walk by Ryan Pruitt (South Florida), another bases loaded walk by Josh McClintock (Dodge City CC/Western Illinois) and a sacrifice fly from Charlie Longmeier (Evansville). Wausau then took the lead in the frame after a double steal sent Ryan Pruitt home.

The Woodchucks then scored in the third inning after Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) stole third base and advanced home on a throwing error. Schlotterback finished the game with 3 stolen bags, and was 4-4 at the plate, the most hits by a Woodchuck in a game this season.

Wausau scored again in the fourth inning before four more runs came across in the bottom of the fifth. Easton Bryant (BYU) got his first hit of the season with an RBI single, and Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) also drew a bases loaded walk to register the RBI. That made it a 10-3 Wausau lead.

The Woodchucks would go on to score two more runs in the game, one in the sixth and another in the eighth. Jake Weatherspoon (Indian River State College/Virginia) drove in the final run with an RBI single.

Wausau's plate discipline was a big factor in why they won. The Woodchucks took 13 walks and 3 hit by pitches, meaning they were issued 16 free passes. Wausau has now scored 23 runs in the last two games on one extra base hit.

The defense also showed up for the Woodchucks tonight. After a rocky start on the mound, reliever Carter White (Lincoln Memorial) pitched a gem in relief, striking out six and giving up only one hit in five innings of work. Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) had a strong debut on the mount, pitching a scoreless inning. Nolan Bernard (South Florida) would seal the deal, retiring all six batters he faced, and striking out the side in the eighth inning.

The Woodchucks move to 2-2 on the season, and 1-0 at Athletic Park. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 1-3 on the year, and 0-3 on the road. The Great Lakes West foes won't meet again until Thursday, June 12th, a game that will be played at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks now turn their attention to a new opponent: Green Bay. They'll face the Rockers in two games over the next two days, starting tomorrow with a 6:35 first pitch. You can catch that game and every other Northwoods League game at Athletic Park this season by getting your tickets at woodchucks.com.







