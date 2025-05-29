Rox Head Back to St. Cloud After Strong Pitching Helps Sweep Bismarck
May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (4-0) will head home to St. Cloud undefeated after an impressive night on the mound shut down the Bismarck Larks (1-3) offense to win 5-1.
Starting Pitcher Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) set the tone early, forcing the first eight Bismarck batters out. Ritter would stand strong for 5.2 innings, recording five strikeouts and limiting the Larks to scoring just one run in his time on the mound.
The Rox opened the door on offense in the fourth inning, with six runners getting on base for St. Cloud in the frame. Deja vu struck as Grant Sommers (University Nebraska-Omaha), coming off a five RBI performance on Wednesday, brought in another two runs for St Cloud as the Rox took the lead 3-1.
Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) added his third sacrifice fly of the season to bring home Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) in the top of the seventh inning. Austin Haley (Kansas State) scored another, making the score 5-1 with the Rox in front.
In relief of Ritter, JD Dobis (University of Minnesota) and Aiden Lieser (University of Nebraska) combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings and put zeros on the Larks' scoreboard the rest of the way.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Pitcher Riane Ritter.
The Rox return to St. Cloud for their home opener against the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday, May 30, at 7:05 PM, presented by Coborn's. Friday's matchup will feature post-game fireworks and a ceremonial first-pitch from former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
Tyler Bishop of the St. Cloud Rox
Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Rox Head Back to St. Cloud After Strong Pitching Helps Sweep Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Spoil Rivets Perfect Start with Gritty 5-4 Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Fall to the Green Bay Rockers for Their First Loss of the Season - Rockford Rivets
- Madison Mallards' Offense Comes Alive to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders - Madison Mallards
- Wausau Wins Home Opener, Gets Revenge on Wisconsin Rapids - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Mallards at Warner Park - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Take Game Two in Comeback Fashion in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Home Opener Tomorrow Friday, May 30 - St. Cloud Rox
- St. Francis Children's Center & Bank Five Nine Partner for K's for Kids - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Unlucky Offense Leads to Series Loss - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Walk-Off Chinooks, Move to 3-1 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Heartbreak as the Chinooks Fall Despite a Ten-Run Comeback - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Tanner Foertsch and 11 Hits Lead the Duluth Huskies to First Win of the Season, 7-1 - Duluth Huskies
- Lumbermen Top Eau Claire in 10 Innings - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Look to Split Series with Rockford - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Overcome Slow Start in 12-3 Win over Larks - Bismarck Larks
- MoonDogs Fall to the Big Sticks in Game 1 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Hold off Rockers to Begin Road Trip - Rockford Rivets
- Magical Sixth Inning Lifts Rox to Victory over Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Drop Pitchers' Duel to Loggers 4-3 in 10 Innings - Eau Claire Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.