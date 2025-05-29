Rox Head Back to St. Cloud After Strong Pitching Helps Sweep Bismarck

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Tyler Bishop of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Tyler Bishop of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (4-0) will head home to St. Cloud undefeated after an impressive night on the mound shut down the Bismarck Larks (1-3) offense to win 5-1.

Starting Pitcher Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) set the tone early, forcing the first eight Bismarck batters out. Ritter would stand strong for 5.2 innings, recording five strikeouts and limiting the Larks to scoring just one run in his time on the mound.

The Rox opened the door on offense in the fourth inning, with six runners getting on base for St. Cloud in the frame. Deja vu struck as Grant Sommers (University Nebraska-Omaha), coming off a five RBI performance on Wednesday, brought in another two runs for St Cloud as the Rox took the lead 3-1.

Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) added his third sacrifice fly of the season to bring home Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) in the top of the seventh inning. Austin Haley (Kansas State) scored another, making the score 5-1 with the Rox in front.

In relief of Ritter, JD Dobis (University of Minnesota) and Aiden Lieser (University of Nebraska) combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings and put zeros on the Larks' scoreboard the rest of the way.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Pitcher Riane Ritter.

The Rox return to St. Cloud for their home opener against the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday, May 30, at 7:05 PM, presented by Coborn's. Friday's matchup will feature post-game fireworks and a ceremonial first-pitch from former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.