Tanner Foertsch and 11 Hits Lead the Duluth Huskies to First Win of the Season, 7-1

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WATERLOO, Iowa - The Duluth Huskies earned their first win of the season against the Waterloo Bucks Wednesday night by a final score of 7-1.

Having lost the first two games of the four-game set against Waterloo, the Huskies sent University of Omaha right-hander Tanner Foertsch to the bump, where he twirled five innings of one-run baseball. Striking out 4 and allowing just 4 hits, Foertsch earned his first win of the season on the mound.

Duluth's offensive attack began in the second inning. Duluth centerfielder Jackson Rains reached on an error with one out before being driven in to score by an Anthony Zarzana single to center field. Elijah Fairchild then beat out an infield hit, giving Reagan Reeder a chance to score the second Huskies run of the game.

Foertsch followed suit by shutting down the Bucks in the bottom of the inning, eliciting a swinging strikeout from Bucks third baseman Jake Slade. After two innings, the Huskies had a 2-0 lead over the Bucks.

In the third inning, the Huskies wasted no time again with the bats in their paws as Ethan Casas-Wu and Zan Von Schlegell both singled to lead off the inning. A fielder's choice hit into by Nolan Barry followed, but did not faze Duluth, as Rains then singled to load the bases, and John DiGregorio lined a single of his own to bring in Von Schlegell.

Huskies first baseman Reeder was next to join the hit parade as he smoked a bouncing ball toward the shortstop position. It never made it there, however. The ball deflected off the foot of the field umpire, and by rule, Reeder was awarded an automatic single to score Barry.

Another shutdown inning by Foertsch, this time a one-two-three affair, held the Bucks scoreless once more and Duluth had a 4-0 lead heading into the fourth.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Waterloo, the Northwoods League's early team batting average leaders, finally scratched across a run. Reigning Waterloo player-of-the-year Larry Edwards singled to center and stole both second and third base. He came around to score on Bucks right fielder Sam Finn's single up the middle.

Foertsch rallied back to retire Will Johnson and Caleb Parker on a strikeout and flyout respectively, ending the Bucks threat and preserving the Huskies lead, 4-1.

In the top of the fifth, the Huskies clawed that run back right away. Barry walked before coming home easily on a Rains triple into the left-center gap. DiGregorio then wasted no time hitting in Rains, sending a deep double off the wall in center field. Reeder, with his second hit of the day, advanced DiGregorio to third where he would ultimately score on a balk by Waterloo reliever Luke Riggs.

Foertsch, in his final inning of work in the fifth, pitched another brilliant one-two-three inning to keep the momentum firmly in the Huskies' grasp.

Duluth relief pitching picked up right where Foertsch left off, and was stellar for the rest of the ballgame. Houston Cougar Logan Reid pitched two shutout innings in the sixth and seventh, two-way player Bjorn Lind handled a scoreless eighth, and closer Gilbert Saunders III came out of the pen for the ninth for some late-game fun.

In an electric matchup, Saunders struck out Edwards on a check swing to begin the inning. He then stranded two Bucks baserunners and ended the game by inducing a pop out to third baseman Elijah Fairchild.

With the victory, the Huskies improved to 1-2 on the young season, while the Bucks moved to 2-1. The series finale in Waterloo will be played Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium. Another University of Omaha righty, Maddox Meyer, is expected to get the nod for the Huskies in game four. Chris Peterson of St. Thomas University is slated to oppose him and the Duluth offense.







