Huskies Add Four Talented Infielders for 2025 Season

May 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies have strengthened their infield with four exciting additions for the 2025 season: Bjorn Lind (Augustana), Ethan Surowiec (Ole Miss), Zan Von Schlegell (St. Thomas), and Anthony Zarzana (Wallace CC Dothan). From Duluth to the SEC, this infield group features players with serious talent and game-tested experience. Each one adds a new dimension to the Huskies, both at the plate and in the field.

Bjorn Lind, Augustana

After a strong freshman season at Augustana University, Infielder Bjorn Lind will take the field this summer for his hometown team, the Duluth Huskies. In his first collegiate campaign, Lind hit .325 across 80 at-bats, reaching base at an impressive .455 clip. Lind graduated in 2024 from Duluth East High School, where he was a standout two-way player for the Greyhounds. In his senior season, he hit .417 while posting a 2.20 ERA on the mound. As a native of Duluth, Lind has been attending games at Wade Stadium since he was a kid, which makes him even more thrilled for the opportunity to play for the Huskies. Outside of baseball, Bjorn enjoys being outdoors, fishing, and playing basketball.

Ethan Surowiec, Ole Miss

Freshman infielder Ethan Surowiec joins the Duluth Huskies after a standout prep career at Gulfport High School and a promising start to his collegiate career at Ole Miss. Rated No. 53 among Perfect Game's Top 500 Fresh Arrivals on Campus, Surowiec has already made an impact. This season, he has appeared in 11 games for the Rebels, hitting .375 across 16 at-bats, including two home runs. His high school career at Gulfport included a trip to the state championship in his junior year and a strong senior campaign, during which he hit .375 with nine home runs. Surowiec looks forward to developing his game this summer and helping contribute to the success of the Huskies.

Zan Von Schlegell, St. Thomas

Sophomore infielder Zan Von Schlegell will join the Duluth Huskies this summer after a strong start to his college career at the University of St. Thomas. In his freshman season, Von Schlegell hit .282 and swiped 14 bases. This season, he has elevated his game, batting .293 with six home runs and 21 stolen bases. Last summer, Zan gained valuable experience in summer ball, splitting time between the Boone Bigfoots of the Coastal Plain League-where he hit .271 across 15 games-and the Lakeshore Chinooks of the Northwoods League, appearing in eight games in the first half and hitting .276. He looks forward to competing in the Northwoods League again this summer and making a strong impact for the Huskies.

Anthony Zarzana, Wallace Community College-Dothan

Freshman infielder Anthony Zarzana will join the Duluth Huskies this summer following his freshman season at Wallace Community College-Dothan. A native of Alpharetta, Georgia, Zarzana has impressed with a .299 batting average and 34 RBIs this season. He comes to Duluth after a scorching hot conference campaign, hitting .348 with an outstanding .475 on-base percentage. Named to the Division II All-Conference Second Team, Anthony is ready to bring his dynamic offensive skills and energy to the Huskies' lineup.

