Northwoods League Relaunches NWL Lucky 7 Handicapping Contest Powered by Sparket

May 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is excited to announce the relaunch of the NWL Lucky 7 as a thrilling weekly handicapping contest, now powered by Sparket. This revamped contest offers fans a chance to test their skills against others for a weekly top prize of $500, bringing a new level of excitement to the 2025 season.

The NWL Lucky 7 handicapping contest, open to U.S. residents 18 and older, invites fans to compete by making predictions on game outcomes, player performances, and other prop picks across all NWL baseball and softball games. Powered by Sparket's innovative platform, the contest features a $10 entry fee, providing participants with 1,000 Sparks to distribute across a minimum of three selections. Weekly prizes include $500 for first place, $280 for second, $150 for third, and $10 each for fourth through eighth places, determined by the highest Sparks total at the contest's end.

"We're thrilled to reintroduce the NWL Lucky 7 as a dynamic handicapping contest with Sparket's cutting-edge technology," said Matt Bomberg, of the Northwoods League. "This contest offers fans a fun, competitive way to engage with our games while vying for cash prizes. It's a game-changer for NWL fans."

Key contest details include:

Pari-mutuel odds: Selection odds adjust based on total Sparks placed.

Entry fee: $10 gets you 1000 Sparks to spread across the menu of selections

Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents 18+ in approved jurisdictions, excluding Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington for paid entries. Free contests are available where permitted by law.

Games: All daily games will be listed, including Softball

Contest period: Begins May 20, 2025, and continues weekly throughout the season.

Fans can learn more by clicking the Gaming tab on Northwoodsleague.com. Sparket's platform offers real-time updates, leaderboards, and seamless navigation, enhancing the fan experience.

"Sparket is proud to partner with the Northwoods League to deliver this exciting contest," said Evan Fisher, Co-Founder and COO of Sparket. "The NWL Lucky 7 combines the thrill of live sports with strategic handicapping, and we're excited to see fans compete for weekly prizes."

For more information about the NWL Lucky 7 contest or the Northwoods League, visit Northwoodsleague.com or follow NWLBaseball and NWLSoftball on social media.







