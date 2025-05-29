Dock Spiders Fall to the Mallards at Warner Park

MADISON, WI - Dock Spiders lose second game of the season at Warner Park after a six run bottom of the fourth fueled the Mallards offense to the seven run win.

For the third straight game the Dock Spiders scored first but quickly fell behind after two runs from Madison in the first and second innings each.

However, Fond du Lac did not bow out despite trailing by 4-1 as Tommy Googins tallied his first RBI of the season with a sharply hit single. This was quickly followed up with Collin Senkpeil scoring home off of a passed ball behind home plate.

Only trailing by one run, the Dock Spiders had significant momentum until a tough bottom of the fourth that saw the Mallards take a 10-3 lead they would maintain for the rest of the game.

Three of the six runs scored in the inning were driven home by bases-loaded walks with the others coming from a pair of singles from Liam Moreno and MJ Sweeney. Self inflicted wounds were a key part of the loss as the Dock Spiders tabbed a season high in the amount of walks given up in a single game this season with 14.

Dock Spiders did hit a pivotal milestone as in the eighth inning Dock Spiders Designated-Hitter Miles Vandenheuvel recorded the first extra-base hit of the season with a double. The very next inning William Hoerner followed it up with the second double for Fond du Lac this season.

Fond du Lac will look to rebound from the loss in tomorrow's game against the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. The next home game for the Dock Spiders will be on Saturday, May 31 at 4:05pm against the Lakeshore Chinooks which falls on one of the Souvenir Seven Giveaway days where fans who show up early will receive a Dock Spiders Bucket Hat presented by Horicon Bank.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

