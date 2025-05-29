MoonDogs Fall to the Big Sticks in Game 1

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs took the loss today against the Badlands Big Sticks, 11-6.

Ean DiPasquale (Minnesota State University Mankato) started on the bump today for the MoonDogs. DiPasquale would record 4.1 innings of work today, with 2 strikeouts and 20 batters faced. He ended the night with a 0.00 ERA and took the loss on the mound.

Both teams would remain scoreless until the 3rd inning, when the Big Sticks would strike and score 3.

The MoonDogs would try to bite back when Jack Sutton (Augustana University) would take a walk and end up scoring due to an Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) RBI single. 3-1, Big Sticks.

Alex Thomas (Butler University) was the first arm out of the bullpen. He would record one strikeout and 5 batters faced.

The MoonDogs would follow up their last inning run with scoring another run in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Carrano Jr. (Parkland CC) hit a double, getting on base. Noah Canter (Cosumnes River CC) would follow up with an RBI single, 3-2 Big Sticks.

Aidan Norris (Iowa Western CC) would take place on the mound in the sixth inning. Norris would record 1.2 innings pitched, with 3 strikeouts and 12 batters faced.

The Big Sticks would put up 3 runs in the sixth inning, then followed up with 3 more runs in the seventh.

Hagen Tijerina (Navarro College) would be the last pitcher on the mound for the MoonDogs tonight. Tijerina would record 2.1 innings of work, with 2 strikeouts and 10 batters faced.

The MoonDogs tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning by adding 3 runs. Cooper Neville (Iowa Western CC) would hit an RBI single, scoring Nate Cunningham (Wayne State College). Carrano Jr. would get walked at the plate, scoring Sutton. Lastly, Neville would come around to score after a fielder's choice put out on Canter. 9-5, Big Sticks.

The Big Sticks extended their score in the top of the eighth inning, making the score 10-5.

Neville would add to his plate appearances, hitting an RBI double, scoring Cooper Milford (Georgia State). 10-6 Big Sticks.

The Big Sticks would be the last on the scoreboard, as they added one more run in the top of the ninth inning.

The MoonDogs would end the night losing 11-6 in the first game of the Badlands Big Sticks series. They will be back in action tomorrow at 6:35 pm at ISG Field.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.