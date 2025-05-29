Madison Mallards' Offense Comes Alive to Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (2-1) scored more runs in their third game of the season than they did in the first two combined, as they took down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (1-2) 10-3 on Thursday night at Warner Park.
After the Dock Spiders scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Mallards were quick to answer in the home half of the inning. Dominic Jacoby (Harper College) hit a two-run double to give Madison a 2-1 lead.
The Mallards would add onto the lead in the second inning on RBIs from MJ Sweeney (Grossmont College) and Thomas Curry (University of Illinois Chicago) to make the score 4-1.
Fond du Lac responded in the top of the fourth inning with two runs. Tommy Googins (Princeton University) hit an RBI single to score Brady Blake (University of Kansas). Then, Collin Senkpeil (South Suburban Community College) scored on a Mallards error to pull the Dock Spiders within a run.
In the bottom of the inning, the offense broke out in a major way for Madison. Three straight bases-loaded walks gave the Mallards a 7-3 lead, and Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 9-3. Moreno finished the night with four hits, and the Mallards scored one more in the inning to grow the lead to seven runs.
The bullpen was lights out for the Mallards, as Nolan Buss (Kansas State University), Holden Harris (University of Texas San Antonio), Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) and Keith Davis (Wagner College) combined for four scoreless innings of work to hold the Dock Spiders off the scoreboard.
Francesco Capocci (University of North Carolina) was credited with the win for the Mallards, his first of the season. Mason Weckler (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders.
The Mallards continue the four-game home stand at Warner Park with a Friday night matchup against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a postgame drone show.
