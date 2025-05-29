Unlucky Offense Leads to Series Loss

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Royal Oak, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop the final game of the series to the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 5-2.

Looking to avoid being swept on the first road trip of the season, the Pit Spitters had one final game on Thursday afternoon to come back home with one win under their belt. After a quiet first couple of innings from both sides, the Leprechauns offense attacked first. Chase Van Ameyde hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the third inning; the lineup then followed his extra-base hit with a couple of walks to load the bases. Ryan Tyranski came through as he grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Van Ameyde to score giving the Leprechauns a 1-0 lead.

The Leprechauns led with a bullpen game as Justin Brown and Ryan Kruse held the Pit Spitters scoreless for the first six innings of the game while striking out three and walking two. Their offense kept it rolling in the bottom of the sixth inning as Devan Zirwas reached before being replaced by Tristan Crane on a fielder's choice. Aidan Schuck doubled to right field putting both runners into scoring position setting up a big inning for the Leprechauns. Van Ameyde continued to be a problem for the Pit Spitters pitching staff as he poked a base hit into centerfield scoring Crane and Schuck to extend the Leprechauns lead to 3-0.

With only nine outs to play entering the top of the seventh inning, the Pit Spitters offense was in desperate need of some production. Isaac Sturgess started out with a base hit to right field to get the offense going. Jackson Militello followed up by getting hit by a pitch on the first pitch of his at bat. Adam Broski ripped a liner towards right field before it ended up getting snagged for the second out by the Leprechauns first baseman. Brandon Sanchez came through with a much-needed base hit and that was enough to drive in Sturgess to make it 3-1. Unfortunately for the Pit Spitters, the Leprechauns made up what they had lost as Tyranski singled the get the offense going for the Leprechauns again in the bottom of the seventh inning. He later came around and scored on a Jack Dauer single to center field extending their lead to 4-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Pit Spitters were able to get the first three batters of the inning on base. However, as quickly as momentum began to build, it was interrupted as Grady Mee grounded into a double play that allowed one run to score but left the Spitters with two outs and a deficit of 4-2. In the bottom half of the inning, walks became an issue for Wyatt Novara as after getting a groundout he walked the next three batters to load the bases. Dauer came through once more on a fielder's choice scoring Max Orozco to give the Leprechauns a 5-2 lead.

The Pit Spitters end their four-game road trip 0-4 on the season. The Pit Spitters host their home opener tomorrow night at Turtle Creek Stadium, at 7:05PM. Last year, the Pit Spitters won seven of the 12 games played against the Growlers.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.