Rockers Look to Split Series with Rockford

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (2-1) will finish out their three-game homestand and take on the Rockford Rivets (3-0) tonight at Capital Credit Union Park, as they try to bounce back from their first loss of the season. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

Green Bay's rally came up short last night against the Rivets, as they lost 11-8 in a rain-soaked four-hour marathon. The Rockers got on the board 1-0 in the first inning, but Rockford turned around and put up three runs on back-to-back homeruns in the top of the second and never relinquished the lead. The Rivets were up by as much as 10-3, but Green Bay was able to slowly chip away to keep themselves around. Ultimately, it was not enough and the Rockers fell to 2-1.

Braden Gebhardt, by way of Youngstown State University, will have the mound tonight for the Rockers. The southpaw from Howland, Ohio was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team in 2023 and has put together a strong collegiate career to date. In his last appearance against Purdue Fort Wayne in the Horizon League Tournament, Gebhardt pitched seven innings of one-run ball, tallying eight strikeouts en route to a win to help the Penguins advance to the next round.

Tonight's game will also include a can koozie giveaway, presented by Bud Light. Each koozie is designed to match the Rockers' home pinstripe jerseys. Gates open at 5:30pm and NEW Dueling Pianos will be performing throughout the game.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today.







