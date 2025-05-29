Rox Overcome Slow Start in 12-3 Win over Larks

May 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks got off to a blazing hot start at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field, for their home opener. St. Cloud Rox starting pitcher Marcus Kruzan gave up three hits and three walks as the Larks took a 3-0 lead with the bases loaded and no one out. Kruzan would strike out the next three hitters to limit the damage. From there, the Larks bats stalled offensively.

Following their three hits in the first, the Larks would combine for just three more hits the rest of the night. Larks' starting pitcher Kai Taylor, who was a 2024 Northwoods League All Star, was excellent. Taylor surrendered an unearned run after an error by center fielder Sam McClinton put runners on second and third with one out. Cayden Gaskin's sacrifice fly cut the Rox deficit to 3-1. Taylor began to tire in the 6th inning. Taylor gave up two doubles, a single, and a walk, and exited the game tied 3-3 with the bases loaded and one out. Braxton Greenburg came on in relief. A wild pitch gave the Rox their first lead of the night. Grant Sommers then mashed a three run home run to extend the Rox lead to 7-3, and the Rox would not look back, tacking on three runs in the 7th and two runs in the 8th to win 12-3. Sommers would finish the night 3-for-5 with 5 runs batted in.

The St. Cloud Rox move to 3-0 on the season, and they sit in sole possession of first place in the Great Plains West division. The Larks fall to 1-2 on the year, and drop to a tie for 4th place in the standings. Game two between the Larks and the Rox is set for May 29th at 6:35 p.m. CST at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.