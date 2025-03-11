Three Larks Players Sign Professional Baseball Contracts

(Bismarck, ND) - Three players from the Bismarck Larks' 2024 roster have signed professional baseball contracts. This milestone marks a significant step forward in their baseball careers and highlights the talent and dedication these players brought to the team.

Cade Torgerson, Jason Hughes, and Jamal Allen are now contracted to join professional baseball organizations. The Bismarck Larks are proud to recognize their hard work, perseverance, and passion for the game.

Cade Torgerson: Torgerson, a left-handed pitcher from the University of Jamestown, has signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association after a successful first season in professional baseball with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Torgerson's contributions to the Larks during the 2024 season included his exceptional pitching ability and leadership on the mound. Striking out eighteen hitters in 17.0 innings pitched for the Larks, the Billings, Montana native averaged an ERA of 4.76.

Jason Hughes: Hughes, a right-handed pitcher from Immaculata University (Pennsylvania), has signed with the Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League after a successful first season in professional baseball with York Revolution. Hughes brought energy and determination to every game he played in 2024, starting in four of the nine games he played last summer. Hughes struck out thirty-five players in 33.1 innings during his campaign for the Larks. He was also the closing pitcher for the final game against the Badlands Big Sticks, in which the Larks won 5-4 from a walk-off in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Jamal Allen: Allen, a right-handed pitcher from Union University, has signed with the Grand Junction team in the Pioneer League. Allen's athleticism and commitment to excellence were visible throughout the 2024 season. As an essential part of the Larks, Allen's ability to make big plays and contribute to the team's success has now paved the way for him to shine on a professional stage. During his time with the Larks, he appeared in twenty games and recorded twenty-nine strikeouts over the course of the season, showcasing his consistency and effectiveness on the mound.

The Larks organization is incredibly proud of Cade, Jason, and Jamal for reaching this milestone. Their dedication to the sport and their contributions to the team have left a lasting impact in Bismarck. We look forward to seeing what's next for these talented athletes as they embark on their professional baseball journeys. Their success serves as an inspiration to future Larks players and fans alike. "These guys all come to play in the Northwoods with hopes of someday realizing their dreams and achieving their goals of playing professional baseball." said Field Manager Mark Weidemaier "The 2024 Bismarck Larks saw three young men do just that! Congratulations to Cade Torgerson, Jason Hughes, and Jamal Allen!"

The Bismarck Larks' 2025 season kicks off on May 26 against the Mankato Moondogs at ISG Field, with Opening Day at home on May 28 against the St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 PM!

