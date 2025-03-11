Pledge Per Win Campaign Unveiled

March 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







Fans - Here's a chance to cheer on the Rox to victory during every home & away game for the 2025 season while helping support the Rox Community Foundation all throughout!

How It Works You pledge your own customized dollar amount that fits your budget. 100% of your donation is tax-deductible! All donations can be made by credit card or by check. For those using a credit card, the Rox Community Foundation will run charges based on the following schedule: July 1st - Total wins in the month of May & June x your donation pledge August 1st - Total wins in the month of July x your donation pledge September 1st - Total wins in the month of August x your donation pledge For those paying by check, the Rox Community Foundation will invoice your account in full on September 1st for the total amount of wins from the 2025 season x your donation pledge. To pledge your donation, click here.

Rox Community Foundation is a certified 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that was launched in March 2019, and administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club. The foundation serves as a 'teammate' to the many communities throughout Central Minnesota. Its main purpose is to provide grants, donations, and scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving sports, arts, volunteerism, and education initiatives. Helping kids and having fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

Rox Community Foundation

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

