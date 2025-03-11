Rockers Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers full slate of giveaways, theme nights, and fireworks for the 2025 season has finally arrived. The schedule includes 13 games featuring something for fans to take home with them before the party even begins! There are also four postgame fireworks shows, specialty alternate jerseys, and theme nights for everyone.

The opening week games will feature giveaways for every event. On Opening Day, Tuesday, May 27th the Rockers will do the first-ever Fan Appreciation Night at the beginning of the season, presented by Rodac Development. Typically held the final game, fans will be able to register to win a host of prizes each inning throughout the evening. Wednesday, May 28th Auto Select presents a color-your-own Rockers hat for the first 750 fans. The final game of Opening week will be May 29th as the Rockers host the Rockford Rivets on the first Thirsty Thursday of the season. In addition to half-priced beer through the end of the 5th inning, the first 500 fans will receive a Rockers jersey koozie, courtesy of Bud Light.

The Rockers have partnered with Integrity Decking to hold the first-ever 1K Beer Run/Walk prior to the Rockers home game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Sunday, June 1st. The event will take place along the warning track before the scheduled 1:05 game and will include three 12oz. beers or root beers, one for each lap around the track. Registration is open now and will end April 30th. For full event details, race packet inclusions, and to register click HERE.

Friday, June 6th will be Educator's Appreciation Night, presented by Packers Give Back. All teachers can sign up for a complimentary ticket to the game by filling out the form

HERE. By signing up, the teacher is automatically entered for a chance to win funds for their school classroom, based on the at-bat success of players using writing utensil themed bats. Green Bay Give Back is also providing an opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted price of $6 for all friends, family, and neighbors of the teachers that would like to attend. Green Bay Packers Give Back has committed $5,000 to be given away. June 6th will also be the first Friday Fish Fry of the summer as well as the first post-game fireworks display.

Sunday, June 8th Pepsi is sponsoring pickle ball paddles to the first 500 fans in attendance. Saturday, June 14th is Flag Day and the first 500 kids in attendance will receive a Rockers flag-design football jersey, courtesy of Cellcom. Sunday, June 15th will be Salute to Swifties with a Rockers charm bracelet for the first 500 fans.

Fans will be able to celebrate Fourth of July weekend at the ballpark as the Rockers host both Fond Du Lac and Wausau for a five-game series July 3rd through the 7th. To kick off the holiday weekend, July 3rd will consist of $4 tickets anywhere in the main seating bowl and postgame fireworks show with a lighted baton giveaway, courtesy of Bay Custom. Tickets to the July 4th 1:05 afternoon contest will also be $4 and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Military Rhodie Bobblehead, courtesy of Festival Foods. The typical Friday Fish Fry will also be available. Saturday, July 5th will be the weekly Saturday 920 promotion with $9 tickets, $2 draft beers, and 0 reason not to party! Sunday, July 6th kicks off Shark Week and the first 750 fans will receive a Rockers Shark Week Beach Towel, courtesy of TDS. Monday, July 7th rounds out the five-game homestand with a puzzle giveaway, courtesy of Sober Green Bay. There will be non-alcoholic options available for fans in attendance in addition to the weekly Free Hot Dog Monday promotion and Bark in the Park.

Wednesday, July 9th the Rockers will host Lakeshore for a day-night doubleheader. Game one will begin at 12:05 and will be Kids Day with appearances by Super Mario characters Mario, Luigi, and Peach, face painting and animal balloon artist. Dental Health Products will also be providing 750 toothbrushes to the first kids through the gates. The night game will be a 6:35 start for Youth Sports Night. All kids wearing any jersey will receive FREE admission to the game.

Saturday, July 19th is a night to salute aviation as the Rockers will wear pilot-themed jerseys and play as the Sky Rockers for the evening. Jerseys will be auctioned off for charity. Special air displays and a flyover are scheduled for the evening.

The Rockers have partnered with Capital Credit Union to hold the first-ever Dodgeball Day on Sunday, July 20th, as the Rockers host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for a 1:05 matinee. To enhance the game day experience, there will be two dodgeball games that take place before and after the Rockers game that day. Game 1 will be a pre-game event for youth ages 5-10 that will commence at 12:15 on the infield, before the Rockers take the field. There will be 50 kids per team allowed on the field for the first game. Game 2 will be a postgame event for ages 11 and up. The second game will begin shortly following the contest between the Rockers and Rafters in the right-field corner at Capital Credit Union Park. Game 2 will be limited to 250 players per team. All youth and adults interested in participating in this unique event can sign up on the Rockers website by clicking

HERE. Every participant must purchase a regular priced Rockers game ticket and enter shirt size at sign-up. For signing up, registrants will receive one of the two Dodgeball designed t-shirts (Globo Gym Rockers or Average Rhodies) and a headband to wear while playing the game, courtesy of Capital Credit Union. For fans that already purchased a ticket for July 20th Rockers game but would still like to participate in the dodgeball game, click HERE.

Christmas in July is slated for Friday, July 25th, with the Rockers wearing special Santa Uniforms which will be auctioned off for charity, courtesy of John's Refrigeration. In addition to the weekly Friday Fish Fry and postgame fireworks, Santa will also be in attendance and fans will be treated to some early Christmas tunes.

On Saturday, July 26th, the first 750 fans will receive a beer stein courtesy of Pep's Drafthaus to celebrate Rocktoberfest at the ballpark. The final week of the season the Rockers play a five-game home set against Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau and Madison, August 4th through 8th. The final game on Friday, August 8th will feature the final Fish Fry Friday, post-game fireworks display along with traditional Fan Appreciation Night festivities.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1st. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

