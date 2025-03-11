Rawlings Share the Glove Grant Applications Open for Area Teams

March 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Royal Oak, Mi. - Northwoods League's 'Share the Glove' Grant Returns for 2025 with the Royal Oak Leprechauns

Spring is in the air and baseball and softball teams are working to hit their respective fields to get in shape for their upcoming seasons. One great way to head into a new season is with new gear. The Royal Oak Leprechauns are pleased to announce the 2025 "Share the Glove" grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation, is open for applications. Last year's recipient was the Royal Oak Sandlot League. Entering its seventh year of the "Share the Glove" initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded annual grants of Rawlings baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations in communities in the league's team markets.

Leprechaun Owner and General Manager Mark Sackett explains the grant is a natural fit for young players.

"Learning the game of baseball is much easier with great equipment. We are proud to partner with the Northwoods League Foundation and Rawlings to bring top notch equipment to one special team each season," Royal Oak Owner and General Manager Mark Sackett said. "Our application process is open and I invite any youth league baseball teams that serve the nine- to twelve-year-olds to apply.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities. In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding 25 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations throughout communities with a Northwoods League Affiliate.

What is the grant?

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding sets of Rawlings youth baseball and softball equipment through "Share the Glove" grants this Spring. Each grant includes catcher's gear, fielding gloves, batting helmets, bats and practice balls.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization must qualify as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3).

Organization may not be an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

Organization must provide opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment. Each grant includes one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls.

"The Share the Glove program embodies the Foundation's mission of supporting local communities through a shared love for the games of softball and baseball," said Tina Coil, Deputy Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "What better way to build future generations of players and fans than putting equipment directly into the hands of young kids throughout our communities."

To apply for the grant, go to https://northwoodsleague.com/royal-oak-leprechauns/2023/12/19/share-the-glove-program/. Applications are due by Friday, May 9, 2025.

The Leprechauns begin their second season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (Monday May 26). Season tickets and packages are currently available at royaloakleprechauns.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.