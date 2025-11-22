Danny Weiss Named Royal Oak Leprechaun General Manager

The Royal Oak Leprechauns have announced the promotion of Danny Weiss to General Manager, marking a significant step forward in the organization's long-term vision for growth, community engagement and fan experience.

A Metro Detroit native and lifelong sports fan, Danny brings a dynamic blend of business development, marketing, and operational leadership to the role. His career spans early-stage startups and established companies expanding into new markets, with a strong focus on innovation, culture building and customer experience.

Danny joined the Leprechauns front office two seasons ago and has since played an integral role in shaping the club's identity both on and off the field.

"Danny will do an amazing job of executing on the values of the organization while elevating it to a brand I know the community will be very proud of," said new Leprechauns owner and MLB All-Star, DJ LeMahieu.

As General Manager, Danny will lead the Leprechauns into a new era focused on community connection, innovative fan engagement, enhanced game-day operations, local partnerships, and year-round organizational growth. His mission is to ensure that the Leprechauns remain in Metro Detroit - a team that represents the community's energy, identity, and future.

"I'm incredibly proud to take on this role," Danny said. "The Leprechauns represent something special in this community, and I'm committed to helping build an organization that players, families and fans feel deeply connected to. We want to grow something that lasts for generations."

With Danny at the helm, the Leprechauns will continue building out their 2025-2026 strategic initiatives, including expanded community programming, the revitalization of fan experience traditions, new marketing channels and a strengthened relationship between the team and the greater Detroit area.







