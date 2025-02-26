Bismarck Larks Name February Kids of the Month

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks are excited to announce Tayah Guthmiller the newest winner of the MDU Resources Kid of the Month award for February!

Tayah loves to serve, and has a heart to help others in her community. As a member of the student council and her school's booster program, she doesn't miss an opportunity to make a difference. Passionate about helping kids with cancer and their families, Tayah played a big role in her school's hot chocolate fundraiser. In the end, they raised over $1500 for Brave the Shave.

Tayah also loves to help people outside of school, occasionally volunteering at the local soup kitchen to bless those in need.

"It's really fun," said Tayah. "I like helping and serving people. I try to make peoples' days with a little smile. That can do everything."

We're extremely proud of Tayah, and are excited to celebrate her as the February Kid of the Month!1Know an amazing kid with a great story like Tayah? Nominate them to be an MDU Resources Kid of the Month today at bit.ly/LarksKidOfMonth. The 2025 Kid of the Year will be announced at the 2025 MDU Resources Group Kid of the Year Larks Game and receive $1,000 for a 529 College Save Plan. Let's celebrate the amazing kids in our community!

