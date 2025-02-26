Loggers Ink a Pair of BYU Hurlers

February 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - With Opening Day of the 2025 Northwoods League season exactly three months away, the defending Great Plains Division champion La Crosse Loggers continue to add impressive depth to their pitching staff as team officials announced a pair of pitchers will be joining the La Crosse-based club today in Justis Reiser and Ziegen Farley from Brigham Young University.

Red-shirt sophomore Justis Reiser is off to a fast start in the young 2025 spring season for the Cougars, ranking second on the team in appearances (3) through the first two weeks of the season. The 6-1 southpaw from South Jordan, Utah has yet to surrender a hit over five innings pitched while walking two and striking out seven. Reiser red-shirted in both 2023 and 2024 but put up dazzling numbers during his freshman campaign in 2022 when he went 2-1 with a 1.32 ERA over 10 appearances (1 start), striking out 18 batters over 13.2 innings pitched. An all-state pitcher in high school, Reiser also helped his 2018 Bingham High School win the 6A state championship that year.

Joining Reiser will be fellow Cougar pitcher Ziegen Farley who's in the midst of his red-shirt junior campaign. The San Antonio, Texas native began his collegiate career at Our Lady of the Lake (NAIA) in 2022 where he punched out 30 batters over 24.1 innings of work and 21 appearances. He then made seven appearances for Midland College (Texas) in 2023, striking out 13 batters over 8.1 innings pitched before joining BYU. This summer will also be Farley's second stint on the summer collegiate circuit as he spent a portion of the 2022 summer pitching for the Sequin River Monsters of the Texas Collegiate League.

Season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the Loggers 2025 season with information on both found at LaCrosseLoggers.com. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 26, 2025

Loggers Ink a Pair of BYU Hurlers - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.