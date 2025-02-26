2025 Share the Glove Applications Are Open

February 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN- The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce that the organization is accepting applications for the Share the Glove Youth Softball Equipment Grant Program in conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls. The Share the Glove program provides youth baseball or softball equipment annually in every Northwoods League market.

The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball and softball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball and softball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

In support of this mission, the Foundation has announced it is continuing its Share the Glove initiative launched in 2018 for the 2025 season. The Foundation will be awarding twenty-four (24) equipment grants, to youth baseball and softball organizations across the twenty-four (24) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be twelve (12) baseball grants, and twelve (12) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. St. Cloud has been chosen to award one of the softball grants for the 2025 season.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3); Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization; Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The Rox organization will be accepting grant applications from organizations within the Central Minnesota community. To complete an application, click here. Softball equipment grant recipients will be notified in mid-May, ahead of the Rox Home Opener scheduled for May 30th. The application deadline is April 15th.

"This program was originally launched in honor of the Northwoods League 25th season," recalls Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner Tina Coil. "As we head into our 32nd season this summer, Share the Glove has become a fundamental program of the Northwoods League Foundation, helping to grow the games of baseball and softball throughout our member communities."

The Rox home opener is May 30th at 7:05 PM against the Badlands Big Sticks. There will be a huge post-game firework show presented by Coborn's. Group tickets and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. Call 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.