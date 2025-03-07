Talented Trio Heading to La Crosse

March 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers added three high-level athletes and even more versatility to their growing 2025 roster today when team officials announced the signing of Cole Eaton (TCU), Xander McLaurin (Cal Poly) and Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii).

Outfielder Cole Eaton is in the midst of his first season with the TCU Horned Frogs after redshirting during his freshman year in 2024 at the University of Tennessee. The super-athletic Eaton possesses elite skills with an upper 90-mph outfield arm and 6.5, 60-yard dash speed. The Elkhorn, Neb. native was ranked as the 121st best prospect in the 2023 high school class and 23rd best outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game. Eaton was also named a first-team all-state selection during his senior year of high school at Elkhorn South High School (Neb.).

Xander McLaurin is enjoying his first season at Cal Poly after two exceptional seasons at Long Beach Community College (Calif.). The 6-0, 195-pound outfielder hit .366 last spring at LBCC, with eight home runs and 35 RBI's to go along with 13 stolen bases good enough to earn him first-team All-South Coast Conference honors. The Long Beach, Calif. native was a two-sport standout athlete at Wilson High School (Long Beach, Calif.) before going on to excel at LBCC. McLaurin joins teammate, and returning Logger, Jack Collins as the second player from Cal Poly to sign on in La Crosse for this upcoming summer.

The University of Hawaii has been a consistent partner of the Loggers for years, most recently sending All-NWLer Matt Muira and standout infielder Elijah Ickes last summer. That partnership will continue in 2025 when infielder Kedren Kinzie dawns the Logger pinstripes. Kinzie spent the previous two seasons at Pierce College in Puyallup, Wash. where he appeared in 101 games over those two years, totaling three homers and driving in 53 runs and drawing 60 walks. The Hilo, Hawaii native earned second-team All-Northwest Athletic Conference honors in 2024. This summer will be Kinzie's third summer collegiate experience as he played for Illinois Valley of the Prospect League in 2023 and then hit .298 over 175 at-bats last summer for the Springfield Drifters of the West Coast Collegiate League, earning WCL all-star honors.

Season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the Loggers 2025 season with information on both found at LaCrosseLoggers.com. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.