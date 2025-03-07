Rockers Add Georgia Tech Freshmen Trio to Roster

March 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Today the Rockers announced the signings of three players from Georgia Tech University. Utility players Caleb Daniel and Cayden Sheffield will join right-handed pitcher Thorpe Musci in Green Bay this summer. Georgia Tech (11-2) travels to Virginia Tech (10-3) for a three-game series this weekend.

Caleb Daniel - UTIL - 5'11"/185 - Freshman

A native of Cartersville, Georgia, the left-handed swinging Daniel has made an impact in the early stages of the 2025 season as a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets. His offensive capabilities have been on full display, recording multiple hits in recent games while playing both the infield and outfield on defense. Through eight games played he has posted a .292 batting average and .414 on-base percentage. Prior to Georgia Tech, Daniel was rated the 187th best player in the country out of Cartersville High School, where he led his team to the 5A State Championship series his senior season while earning First-Team All-State 5A honors in the process.

Cayden Sheffield - OF - 6'1"/185 - Freshman

Hailing from Dallas, Georgia, Sheffield was rated in the top 300 high school players in the country and No. 4 catcher in the state of Georgia. He was a four-year letter winner at North Paulding High School, where he helped lead his team to the 5A State semifinals in both 2023 and 2024. Following his senior season, he spent the summer of 2024 sharpening his skills while playing for the Alpharetta Aviators in the Sunbelt Summer League, where he faced college pitching for the first time. Appearing in 24 games, he posted a .350 batting average while clubbing six doubles, two home runs, and 24 RBIs. He carried an on-base percentage of .426 and OPS of .926 while hitting in the three-hole in the lineup.

Thorpe Musci - RHP - 6'0"/200 - Freshman

Coming to Green Bay by way of Linburn, Georgia, Musci (mew-SEE) joined the Yellow Jackets this spring, bringing a live arm to the Georgia Tech staff. With a fastball clocked in the upper 90s, Musci was rated the No. 6 high school arm in Georgia and No. 223 high school player nationally coming out of Parkview High School. The right-hander has made one appearance as a true freshman out of the bullpen early on in the young season.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1st. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

