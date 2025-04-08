Lumbermen Lock up Arsenal of Arms

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The countdown to opening day is now under 50 days and the La Crosse Loggers continue to add depth and talent to their pitching staff as team officials announced the signing of four pitchers for this upcoming 2025 season in Myles Dismute (Long Beach City College), Jack Ghufran (San Jose State), Sam Sandy (Evansville) and Beck Sullivan (New Mexico).

Sophomore Myles Dismute will be returning for his second summer in Logger pinstripes on a second-half contract, similar to what he enjoyed last summer in his Northwoods League debut. Last summer, the 6-3 right-hander made seven appearances for the Lumbermen, going 1-0 with nine strikeouts over 10.2 innings. But his most impressive outing came during the Great Lakes Divisional Championship game when he shutout the St. Cloud Rox with four innings of one-hit baseball to help the Loggers advance to the NWL Title game. This spring Dismute has been the unquestioned ace of the staff at Long Beach City College, leading the club with 10 game started while going 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA over 61.1 innings and striking out 60 batters to-date.

True freshman Jack Ghufran is excited to bring his arsenal to the Northwoods this summer as well. Ghufran was an all-conference and all-section honoree at powerhouse Granite Bay High School (Calif.) during his high school career. Following his illustrious prep career, the 6-1, 185-pound hurler also saw action in California Collegiate League non-league games last summer when he struck out four batters over 2 innings of work for the California Tigers. Ghufran is currently red-shirting at San Jose State and will join the Loggers staff on opening day.

Southpaw Sam Sandy is enjoying his first season with the University of Evansville Aces after a pair of fruitful seasons on the junior college circuit. The Athens, Ala. native spent last spring at Frontier Community College (Ill.) where his pitching coach was former Logger Steve Bowley. Sandy made 15 appearances (2 starts) last spring, going 3-1 with a 5.11 ERA and struck out 21 batters over 24.2 innings pitched. So far this spring for Evansville, he's made five appearances out of the bullpen, striking out four over 5.1 innings of work.

Freshman Beck Sullivan from the University of New Mexico will be the next Lobo to make the trek north to La Crosse. The powerful right-hander was a 6A all-district selection at Waxahachie High School (Texas) after he recorded 52 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA last spring.

