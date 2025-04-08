Alumni of the Week: Wilson and Culley

April 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







For your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Jacob Wilson and pitcher Nathan Culley.

Jacob Wilson is our fielder alumni of the week coming to us from the Oakland Athletics. At the Athletics, Wilson is starting off strong with batting .385 in his last 7 games. Also in those past games, he has had 7 RBIs and 2 home runs. Wilson's first home run of his career was against the Cubs! So far this season, Wilson has 37 at-bats, 5 runs, 13 hits, 7 RBIs, his 2 home runs, and a batting average of .351.

Wilson was a 2021 MoonDog, and played in the Major League Dreams Showcase. In his time with the MoonDogs he appeared in 27 games, had 96 at-bats, 11 runs, 29 hits, 15 RBIs, and 2 home runs. His batting average for the 2021 season was .302.

Our pitcher of the week is Nathan Culley, the Minnesota State Mankato arm who is making his second appearance as a MoonDog alumni of the week. Culley recently pitched 6 innings versus Minot State and earned the W. In his innings of work, he had 6 strikeouts, two earned runs, and 26 batters-faced. Culley had a game ERA of 3.00, and so far his season ERA is 2.25. Culley has 7 wins this season with the Mavericks and 44 innings pitched.

