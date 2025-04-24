Alumni of the Week: Stroh and Marland

April 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







For your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Zach Stroh and pitcher Tate Marland.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato catcher and fielder, Zach Stroh, is your Alumni of the Week. Stroh has earned this honor after he helped the Mavericks to a series sweep against Minnesota Crookston. Stroh was 5 for 12 on the series at the plate with 2 RBIs and a home run in the second game.

Stroh was with the MoonDogs in 2022 and 2024. In 2022, Stroh played in 12 games and had 39 at-bats, 13 runs, 9 hits, 4 RBIs, and a batting average of .231. In 2024, he played in 27 games and had 100 at-bats, 22 runs, 28 hits, 18 RBIs, and 4 home runs!

Tate Marland is a Cedarville University arm who picked up a win against Kentucky Wesleyan. In his outing, he pitched 6.1 innings, 3 earned runs, and 9 strikeouts. This win was Marland's 3rd of the season out of 9 games played. His ERA so far this season is 3.26.

Marland played for the MoonDog squad in 2024, and in his time here, he played in 9 games. He pitched a total of 27.2 innings, faced 128 batters, and had 18 strikeouts! Marland ended his time with the MoonDogs with an ERA of 6.18.

