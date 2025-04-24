Growlers Announce 6 Infielders Signings

The Kalamazoo Growlers are proud to announce the signings of Noah Coy (Notre Dame), Case Sullivan (Valparaiso), Avery Thielman (Western Michigan), Matt Thompson (Kent State), Isaac VanderWoude (Virginia), and Connor Walsh (Eastern Michigan) presented by Sign Center.

5-foot-11 Noah Coy is currently attending Notre Dame and is in his Freshman season. Coy was a three-sport athlete at Center Grove HS, playing wide receiver and guard, winning three football state championships, and the school record holder in single-season yards, catches, and touchdowns. In Coy's final high school season, he hit for a triple slash of .451/.570/.670 with a 17-24 strikeout-walk ratio. Thus far in 2025, Coy has appeared in 19 of the Fighting Irish's first 29 games, accumulating just one error.

Case Sullivan is a redshirt freshman currently attending Valparaiso and is an everyday starter for Coach Schmack's squad. Sullivan has been active working the count in his time at Valpo, accumulating 17 walks, including a 4-walk performance versus Niagara in late February. The 6-foot-1 Carmel, Indiana, native was named a Top-10 shortstop in Indiana by both PBR and Perfect Game.

Avery Thielman is a 6-foot-5 Kalamazoo native who attends Western Michigan University. Thielman found limited action for Western Michigan in both 2023 and 2024, with just one at-bat over two seasons, however, the Junior has found consistent playing time this season, starting 25 of the Broncos first 29 games. Thielman attended Kalamazoo Central High School where he started on both the baseball and hockey team, while earning high academic honors and participating in National Honor Society.

Kent State University's Matt Thompson hails from Akron, Ohio and is in his Junior season. Thompson transferred from Youngstown State prior to the 2025 season, where Thompson was the first player in YSU history to earn Freshman of the Year honors. In 105 career games for YSU, Thompson held a triple-slash of .299/.390/.414. The infielder has started in 7 of the Golden Flashes first 30 games.

St. John, Indiana, native Isaac VanderWoude is in his Freshman season at Virginia. VanderWoude was ranked as the 2nd overall shortstop, and the 11th overall player in Indiana exiting his Senior season at Illiana Christian HS. VanderWoude hit .425 in his senior season, with 21 extra base hits, and only 16 strikeouts.

Eastern Michigan's Connor Walsh is a 6-foot-3 Freshman who hails from Mattawan, Michigan. Walsh was Mattawan High School's team offensive MVP, First Team All-SMAC, and All-District Division 1 from 2022-24, as well as First Team All-State Division 1 in 2024. Walsh hit .462 with 24 RBI's and 8-17 strikeout-walk ratio his Senior season. Walsh has started 17 of EMU's first 28 games.

The Growlers first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy.

Promotional ticket packages can be found at https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/promotion-schedule/. These tickets range from $15 - $25 and include special items like a Margarita & specialty cup, blue light saber, magic wands, kids mouse and dog ears and Swiftie friendship bracelets or jerseys.

There are three miniplans created for fans with different interests: Families, Fan-Favorites and Viral-Esque.

The Meijer 5-Game Miniplan for families features a replica USA Growlers jersey, Kids TV Takeover Night, and four other family-friendly theme nights.

The Meijer 5-Game Miniplan with traditional theme nights features a replica Margaritaville Growlers jersey, Harry Potter Night, and four other traditional theme nights.

The Meijer 5-Game Miniplan with viral ideas features a replica Swiftie Growlers jersey, Bark in the Park Night, and four other viral-esque theme nights.

The Miniplans can be flexed to fit fans' schedules, have all-inclusive food for two hours, and more perks. Single game tickets will not go on sale until May 2025. Learn more at northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/zoo-crew/ today.

