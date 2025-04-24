Single-Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

April 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - Single-game tickets for St. Cloud Rox 2025 season are on sale now! Fans are able to purchase tickets at stcloudrox.com, stopping by at the ticket office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) or by calling (320) 240-9798.

The Rox season will again feature unique and fan-favorite promotional nights throughout the summer. Including the Home Opener schedule for Friday, May 30th. The Home Opener will feature post-game fireworks along with a special appearance from former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes presented by Coborn's. To view the full list of promotional theme nights for the 2025 season please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule. Season ticket packages, group tickets and Kwik Trip 5-game & 7-game plans are available. Call (320) 240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today!

The Rox 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

