Brandon Inge Signs 1-Day Contract to Coach Kalamazoo Growlers

April 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Former Detroit Tiger to Coach Thursday, July 10 Rival Game against Battle Creek Battle Jacks - $15 Tickets Honor Inge's #15 Jersey

The Kalamazoo Growlers have signed former MLB All-Star and Detroit Tiger fan-favorite Brandon Inge to a one-day head coaching contract for Thursday, July 10 at Homer Stryker Field.

Inge will set the starting lineup, coach first base, and lead game preparation as the Growlers take on the I-94 rival Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

The game celebrates the 13 year MLB career of Brandon Inge featuring top moments and highlights as well as honoring Brandon's continued passion to give back to baseball and nonprofit communities following his time in Major League Baseball.

Brandon Inge is a beloved Michigan-legend and does so much for the game of baseball and people living in Michigan communities, Growlers Owner Brian Colopy said. He's going to coach our team for a big rivalry game, do autographs for our amazing fans and bring the '06 Tigers magic to Homer Stryker Field.

An online signed memorabilia auction featuring baseballs, bats, hats and jerseys worn by Inge will go live 24-hours prior to the game. They will be available for pick-up or shipped to winners following the end of the game. Proceeds from the online auction will support the Jr. Growlers Baseball Academy - a program for players 8U-18U that focuses on players' skills and baseball IQ that provides a direct path to high-level summer collegiate baseball.

Inge will do a post-game meet & greet for fans in attendance following the game at Homer Stryker Field.

Fans that are interested in attending Brandon Inge Night on Thursday, July 10th can purchase a special $15 first base Box Seat (normally $23) in honor of Inge's jersey number 15 below.

$15 Brandon Inge Night Tickets (Only 150 Available)

Brandon Inge was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2nd round of the 1998 amateur draft.

During his career in the MLB, Brandon competed in over 1,500 games with 5,617 plate appearances, 563 runs scored, 1,166 hits, and 648 runners batted in. Inge was a member of the 2006 Tigers World Series roster, one of two times Detroit has made the World Series since the teams' last World Series Championship in 1984.

He batted a career-best .287 during the 2004 season and connected for 27 home runs in both the 2006 and 2009 seasons.

Inge also made appearances in the 2000 Futures Game, 2009 MLB All-Star Game, and 2009 MLB Home Run Derby. In 2010 Brandon Inge was also awarded the MLB Players Choice Man of the Year Award as the player who most inspires others to higher levels of achievement.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.