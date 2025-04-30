Growlers & Stryker Provide Free Field Trip to Lawrence Public Schools in April Giveaway

April 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers are thrilled to announce that the Lawrence Public Schools 4th & 5th & 6th grade class has been selected as the recipient of a free experience at the highly anticipated Education Day game (first of two) featuring the STEM Expo on Wednesday, May 28th.

This incredible opportunity, generously sponsored by local medical technology company, Stryker, includes complimentary admission to the game and the pre-game STEM Expo, as well as lunch for all participating students from Lawrence Public Schools.

The response to the Education Day game was overwhelming - with over 25,000 students from schools across the greater Kalamazoo region eligible to win this special experience.

Recognizing the immense interest and the desire to make this event accessible to more students, the Kalamazoo Growlers reached out to the local business community - and they answered the call.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of several area businesses, an additional 1,000 students will now be able to attend the Education Day game and pre-game STEM Expo for free, and will also receive lunch. The Kalamazoo Growlers would like to express their deepest gratitude to the following businesses for their vital support:

Patriot Contracting Services

Keith's Custom Coatings

Bair's Hair Den

Clean by Design

M2 McMillian Media

Paw Paw Rental

Dragon Fly Gardens

Rob's Tire & Auto Care

Majestic Financial

Best Version Media

MR Gutter (Greater Kalamazoo Area)

KVCC Museum

Hoyle Heating & Cooling

Mckenzie Insurance

Formula K Lawn & Snow Equipment

The Barton Group

Allnex

Johnstone Supply

Kalsee Credit Union

Keller Williams - Tammy Dykema

Consumers Concrete

Honor Credit Union

Lakes & Country Real Estate

Mattawan Mechanical

Graphic Packaging International

Miedema & Associates - Ameriprise Financial

Kalamazoo County State Bank

Eikenhout Inc.

The Education Day games on May 28th & May 29th with help of Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency (KRESA) will feature an engaging STEM Expo prior to the game. This will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"We were absolutely blown away by the enthusiasm for our Education Day game and the STEM Expo. There was a want and need from schools that wanted to send their students but due to financial restraints, many schools couldn't afford it," said Growlers VP Tickets & Experience Aaron Guerrero. "Over the course of a week, I learned that so many local businesses want to help us complete our mission of 'Where Fun Makes a Difference' and donate to surprise over 1,000 students by inviting them out to this remote educational experience."

The Growlers first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy.

Promotional ticket packages can be found at https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/promotion-schedule/. These tickets range from $15 - $25 and include special items like a Margarita & specialty cup, blue light saber, magic wands, kids mouse and dog ears and Swiftie friendship bracelets or jerseys.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.