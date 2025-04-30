Former Madison Mallard Maverick Handley Debuts with the Orioles

Rochester, Minn. - Former Madison Mallard Maverick Handley made his Major League debut on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Handley is the 383rd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Handley, who played collegiately at Stanford University, played for the Mallards in 2017. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2017 with the Mallards, Handley played in 40 games and hit .206 with one home run, 23 runs scored, five stolen bases, and 24 RBI.

Handley started his professional career in 2019 with the Aberdeen IronBirds of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. In 41 games he hit .202 with 20 runs scored and four RBI.

In 2021 Handley was back in Aberdeen and played in 60 games while hitting .201. He had five home runs, 10 doubles and 24 runs scored. He stole 12 bases and walked 27 times.

Handley spent the 2022 season with the Bowie Baysox of the Double-A Eastern League. Over 78 games he hit .236 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and one triple. He drove in 45 and scored 43 times.

In 2023 Handley started the season in Bowie and then was promoted, after four games, to the Norfolk Tides of the Triple-A International League. Between the two clubs he played in 73 games and hit .238 with five home runs, nine doubles, and 33 RBI. He stole eight bases and scored 40 times.

Handley was in Norfolk in 2024. He appeared in 84 games and hit .202 with three home runs, 12 doubles and 26 RBI.

Prior to his call-up to the Orioles, Handley was hitting .346 in Norfolk with one home run, six doubles, two stolen bases, and five RBI. In his Major League debut against the Yankees, Handley entered the game at catcher for Adley Rutschman and went 0 for 2 at the plate.

