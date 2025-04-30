Kingfish Announce 2025 Baseball Camp

April 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







We've leveled up our camp for 2025 to partner with Nike Baseball and US Sports Camps to bring a premium training experience to Historic Simmons Field.

Join our coaching staff for three days of instruction focusing on hitting, fielding, base-running, and game situations.

Boys or girls ages 6-14 are encouraged to register. Schedule: Wednesday, 9:00am-2:00pm; Thursday-Friday, 9:00am-12:00pm

Registration includes a Nike Baseball Camp T-Shirt, Cinch Sack, Wristband AND a free ticket to the Kingfish game on August 1st against Kalamazoo at 6:35 PM.

Price: $325 tuition plus $30 registration fee.

