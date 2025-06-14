Kingfish Struggle Against Battle Jacks In 14-3 Loss
June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 13-4 tonight at Historic Simmons Field.
The Battle Jacks put the first runs on the board in the top of the third inning with Albert Jennings smashing a leadoff double to the left-center wall. With Jennings in scoring position, Trent Rice placed a bunt perfectly down the third base line, advancing Jennings to third and beating the throw to first. Joshua Algarin then joined his teammates on the bases after a walk, leaving them loaded for Ryan Kroepel.
Although aiming for a hit, Kroepel was satisfied with a walk, allowing Jennings to score.
Ryan Skjonsbi joined in on Battle Creek's fun, driving a single down the middle to score Rice, with Estrada following with a sacrifice fly to score Algarin.
The Kingfish responded briefly in the bottom of the fourth, as Peyton Ryback drove in J.J. Dutton with a double down the right field line. Ryback ran aggressively on the bases, advancing to third and stealing home on a wild pitch to Ryan Bakes to make it a 3-2 ballgame.
However, the Battle Jacks would continue to pile on runs, scoring three more in the fifth, two in the eighth and slamming five more for good measure in the ninth. Kenosha's two runs in the bottom of the eighth weren't enough to spark a comeback, handing them their fifth loss in a row.
The Kingfish remain in last place in the Great Lakes East division now with a 7-12 record. They look to even out their overall series with Battle Creek 2-2 tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. for Father's Day.
