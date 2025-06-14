Rockers Back Home for Saturday Showdown with Pit Spitters

ASHWAUBENON, WI - After a long stretch away from home, the Green Bay Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park this Saturday afternoon for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. It's Youth Football Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Cellcom, and the energy will be electric with live music from The Flight Crew.

This marks the third meeting between the Rockers and Pit Spitters this season. The two teams split a series last week in Traverse City - Green Bay dropped the opener 5-4 in a back-and-forth battle, but rebounded the following night with a gritty 8-6 win, powered by late offense and key bullpen work.

Starting on the mound for Green Bay is Koshiro Ohno, a right-hander who's been settling into a groove and will look to set the tone early. Traverse City counters with Logan Pikur, a consistent strike-thrower who's been a staple of their rotation.

The Rockers are hoping to build some home-field momentum after a road-heavy stretch, and with a packed crowd expected for the giveaway and live band, tonight's matchup sets the stage for an exciting start to the weekend.







