Grand Slam Lifts Border Cats Over Express 5-2

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, Wis. - For the third time this season, the Express dropped the series opener to the Border Cats.

Eau Claire notched a run in each of the first two innings to build an early lead, but a grand slam off the bat of Thunder Bay right fielder Jordan Bach was the deciding hit of the game. The Express failed to mount any comeback attempt as the Border Cats' bullpen worked six scoreless innings to secure the win.

Starting pitcher Walker Retz had allowed zero hits heading into his fifth of work, with the only significant traffic coming in the third as Thunder Bay pushed a run across on an error, a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a sacrifice fly. The first three batters of the fifth reached to load the bases for Bach, prompting a mound visit from Eau Claire manager Dale Varsho. The experienced skipper decided to keep Retz in the game, but two pitchers later Bach lifted a ball over the short porch in right field to put the Border Cats ahead 5-2, a score that would hold for the remainder of the contest.

The Trains got the scoring started early for the second consecutive night with a two-out rally in the first inning. A walk and back-to-back singles put ducks on the pond for Nick Mascaro (Cal State Bakersfield), who drew a four-pitch walk for the first run of the game.

An inning later, Alex Hendrickson's (St. Thomas) double moved Adam Salazar (Cal State Bakersfield) to third base with one out. Center fielder George Bilecki (Arizona State) did what he needed to, smashing a ball to the right-center field fence for a sacrifice fly to put the Express up 2-0.

The Border Cats responded in the third to cut the lead in half before Bach's big hit put them on top two innings later.

Eau Claire looked to mount a rally in the late innings trailing by three runs, but the Thunder Bay bullpen stifled the home side. Three different relievers held the Express hitless from the fourth inning on after starting pitcher Makaio Cisneros exited after three innings.

The Eau Claire relievers shined as well, keeping their team within striking distance after Retz exited. Austin Steeves (Stanford), Cohen Gomez (Stanford) and Lorenzo Atwell (Walters State CC) combined for five scoreless innings, with Steeves shouldering the bulk of the work with three scoreless frames.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Josh Glaser (Texas State) is scheduled to get the start for the Express.







