Rox Roll with 10-3 Win, Return Home Saturday to Start Four Game Homestand

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio on game night

THUNDER BAY, ON - The St. Cloud Rox (12-4) put together a complementary performance of scoring and pitching to take down the Thunder Bay Border Cats (9-8) 10-3 on Friday, standing in the driver's seat of the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud was the first to score in the contest, as the Rox found their rhythm in the third with three runs scored. The final run scored that inning was courtesy of a Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) RBI Single to give St. Cloud the 3-0 lead.

The Rox would strike on the scoreboard twice in the fifth inning, extending the lead to 5-0, before answering again in the sixth. St. Cloud would add on another two runs in the sixth frame, with some highlight moments including an Austin Haley (Kansas State) RBI Double.

St. Cloud didn't stop the scoring in the sixth, as they would tally another three runs in the seventh, heavily involving Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC), who hit an RBI single and showed off the speed on the bases to extend the lead to 10-0 for St. Cloud.

If you just noticed the zero on the other side, let's take a moment to recognize the incredible start Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) put together on the mound. Burcham delivered eight full innings and played lights out, not allowing the Border Cats to score once in that span. Burcham would record nine strikeouts on the night and set the tone the whole game for St. Cloud.

By the final out, St. Cloud was in front 10-3, and the Rox maintain their lead in the Great Plains West.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jake Burcham.

The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 14, to face the Minot Hot Tots at 7:05 PM for the first game of a two-game series against Minot. There will be post-game fireworks and a trucker hat giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Eide Chrysler. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

